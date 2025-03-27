MyPOS buys UTP

London-based fintech myPOS has made its second acquisition of the year, snapping up payments outfit UTP Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, UK firm UTP provides a suite of payment services - including portable and countertop card machines, tap-to-pay and e-commerce solutions, and flexible funding options - to thousands of SMEs.



With UTP’s direct sales force and established client base, myPOS says it is in a prime position to support more businesses and drive further expansion in the UK market.



Mario Shiliashki, CEO, myPOS, says: "By combining forces with UTP, myPOS will deliver superior solutions faster, enabling businesses to grow and scale without high upfront costs."



The deal comes months after myPOS made its first ever acquisition in the shape of French cash register company Toporder.