EBAday 2025 agenda released

EBAday will come to Paris on 27-28 May at the Les Salles du Carrousel.

The agenda of the event covers all the hot topics in today’s fast-paced banking and fintech landscape. The morning sessions of Day one will host roundtables that will discuss the future of payments and the possibilities of innovative collaboration looking forward. The afternoon sessions will dive deep into relevant trends in the industry such as instant payments, financial crime and fraud, and liquidity management.

Room 1 will include sessions on innovation, collaboration, and new technologies such as the potential of the Digital Euro and generative AI. The panels held in Room 2 will confront challenges in the industry, implementing new payments processes, addressing fraud, and complying with new regulatory guidelines.

Day two’s sessions will dive deep into opportunities and challenges directly impacting European banking and payments, with panels exploring instant payment adoption, cross-border payments, PSPs, open finance, ISO20022, real-time payments, and more.

Both days will provide coffee breaks, lunches, and drinks receptions to allow time for networking opportunities, creating a space ripe for conversation.

During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to attend presentations from start-ups who will be pitching their products to industry leaders on the FinTalks Stage. There will also be plenty of time to peruse the Fintech Zone, where leading fintech and banking platforms will exhibit their products and services.

Register here for EBAday 2025, to learn more about the biggest trends in European banking and payments.