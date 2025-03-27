TD dominates 2024 bank fines chart

Banks around the world paid $4.5 billion in major fines in 2024, with TD Bank accounting for two-thirds of the total after it pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering federal laws.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
According to data compiled by Finbold, the United States ordered banks to pay a total of $4.08 billion— 90.67% of the $4.5 billion total — across 19 penalties.
TD accounted for $3.09 billion of this after a multi-agency investigation into improper controls that enabled the Canadian lender's American subsidiary to launder illicit funds.
The bank that paid the second-largest fine of $348.2 million — JPMorgan Chase — was penalised for "an inadequate programme to monitor firm and client trading activities for market misconduct".
The UK levied the second most fines - 10 worth a total of 261.7 million. Meanwhile. British and Swedish regulators enforced the two biggest individual penalties outside the US.
In January 2024, the UK’s Prudential Regulation Authority fined HSBC $74.12 million for failing to implement depositor protection. In the last months of the year, Sweden penalized Klarna Bank AB for AML violations to the tune of $46 million.
Andreja Stojanovic, report co-author, says: "While the US has levied an outsized proportion of the total value of penalties, the share of individual fines imposed in the country — 33% with 19 out of the total 57 fines recorded — is more appropriate, possibly even downscaled given the fact the country is home to more than 4000 banks."