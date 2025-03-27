German government not aware of plans to readmit Russian banks to Swift

The German government says it is not aware of any plans to accept Russia's demand to have banks readmitted to the Swift messaging system.
Editorial
Russia has called for sanctions relief as a pre-condition for a Black Sea security deal with Ukraine. Specifically, it wants Swift access for its agricultural export bank.
Asked at a press conference in Berlin, according to Reuters a German government spokesperson told reporters: "I am not aware of any endeavours within Europe to lift these sanctions".
Swift - which is incorporated under Belgian law and must comply with EU regulations - disconnected designated Russian banks from its network in 2022.