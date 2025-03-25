Incore Invest raises €25 million to fund high growth fintechs

Incore Invest has raised €25M for a new fund designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential SaaS, embedded finance and fintech companies across Europe.

The new fund, Incore Invest II will support businesses with proven revenue models and strong growth potential, particularly in the Nordic and Northern European markets, including the UK.



The fund has attracted notable investors including NHL star Victor Hedman, TV personality Renée Nyberg, artist Molly Sandén and handball legend Staffan Olsson.



Incore Invest II will provide long-term capital to businesses that have already demonstrated strong fundamentals, but need support to scale further. The fund takes a selective approach, investing in companies with established revenue streams while ensuring hands-on partnerships to drive operational growth.



The launch comes as fintech, SaaS and embedded finance industries continue to evolve under regulatory shifts such as PSD2/3 and the expanding open banking framework.



Former ice hockey star Nicolai Chamizo is the CEO and founder of Incore Invest. He comments: “Traditional finance is shifting towards more innovative and scalable solutions, and we see a great opportunity to support the next wave of transformative businesses.”



The fund has also strengthened its team by hiring Kasper Terrvik as investment .anager. Terrvik, who previously worked in Bloomberg’s analytics department before joining SEB Corporate Finance as an M&A analyst focusing on technology and growth companies, bringing deep expertise in deal sourcing, valuation and financial modelling.



Says Terrvick: "With our new fund, we have the mandate to pursue high-growth software businesses across multiple verticals, and I look forward to identifying and supporting the most promising companies in this space.”



Companies in the Incore Invest portfolio currently include the likes of Brite Payments, Mynt, Savr and Kameo.

