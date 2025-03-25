/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Burbank raises £5m for online tap and PIN payments

Welsh startup Burbank has raised £5 million to bring offline tap and pin payments to the e-commerce realm.

  0 Be the first to comment

Burbank raises &#163;5m for online tap and PIN payments

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The seed round was led by Mouro Capital with participation from Anthemis (supported by Foxe Capital), and Portfolio Ventures.

Burbank's Card Present over Internet (CPoI) technology lets online shoppers tap their card to their mobile device and enter their PIN to complete a transaction.

The firm argues that the traditional card-not-present method used for online payments leads to high levels of fraud, chargebacks, and false positives.

In contrast, it claims that its system removes friction by removing the need to store payments details online, while improving security.

Justin Pike, CEO, Burbank, says: “In-store we pay by tap and PIN, which is globally trusted and familiar, and now, for the first time ever, we’re enabling the same process in online channels. Simple, secure, and scalable. The way it should be.”

Sponsored [New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud Prevention
 

Share

 
 
 
 
1

Related Company

Burbank

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments /start ups

Keywords

cards e-commerce

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bankFinextra Promoted[New Report] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept