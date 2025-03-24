Monzo introduces Split payments feature to remove the hassle of shared expenses

Monzo is rolling out a new split payments feature for customers to track, pay and chase payments for shared expenses.
Monzo Split has been designed for both ongoing expenses such as household bills or group trips, and for settling one-off expenses like dinner or a shared taxi ride.
Users can create splits, invite participants, add expenses from various accounts and cards, and send reminders to ensure everyone stays on track. Customers on a paid plan can add payments directly from connected accounts, so everything can be automated.
Andy Smart, chief product officer at Monzo says: “We know that chasing your mates when they owe money can be awkward, but that shouldn’t mean that people miss out on getting paid back. We’ve all been there - trying to stay on top of costs on a group trip, managing ongoing household expenses or buying that round of drinks - and then awkwardly chasing people. Whether you’re a Monzo customer or not, we can take care of the tracking, the maths, and even the nudging, so you don’t have to.”