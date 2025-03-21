Stable Sea raises $3.5m for global stablecoin offramping

Stable Sea, a stablecoin liquidity and orchestration company founded by former Block staffers, has emerged from stealth with $3.5 million in funding.

Kindred Ventures led the round, with participation from Ludlow Ventures, DFS Lab, The Venture Dept, and The Fintech Fund.



In 2024, the annualised transaction value for the stablecoin industry reached $15.6 trillion, and, with a friendly administration in the White House, there is an expectation that the sector is set for significant growth.



However, Stable Sea says that the complexity, opaqueness and cost of converting stablecoins to local fiat currency still remains a challenge for companies and a necessity for end users.



The startup is addressing this with technology that gives companies a seamless way to programmatically convert stablecoins into local fiat across global markets, promising deep liquidity, last-mile payout efficiency, and regulatory certainty.



Tanner Taddeo, CEO, StableSea, says: "Stablecoins speed up global treasury movements for institutions and improve cross-border payment experiences for fintechs.



"Yet folks still need local fiat for day-to-day business, product, or operational needs. While the technology exists piecemeal, the infrastructure linking digital and traditional financial systems is still evolving and access to liquidity remains a challenge.



"At Stable Sea, we equip Fortune 500 companies, fintechs, and startups building in stablecoins with the tools to off-ramp programmatically worldwide — bridging both financial systems and unlocking access to deep, compliant liquidity."