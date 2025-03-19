/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Fed working group suggests scams information sharing network

A Federal Reserve-backed working group has recommended that the US payments industry set up an independent information exchange framework to provide a single source for scam intelligence across payment rails.

  0 Be the first to comment

Fed working group suggests scams information sharing network

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Americans reported losing more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, a 25% increase over the previous year, according to Federal Trade Commission data.

Meanwhile, stakeholders across the US payments ecosystem lack real-time access to the current, industrywide information necessary to develop effective strategies to detect and prevent a growing number of scams, says the Fed.

To help tackle this, in 2023, a scams information sharing industry work group was launched, enlisting 30 fraud prevention and payments experts.

The group has no published its recommendations, arguing for an information exchange that could connect existing and future information sources and allow organizations to gain a comprehensive view of emerging scam threats, patterns and tactics.

If the idea is backed by the sector, a governing body - an industry-led group or coalition - should govern the information exchange and advance scam information sharing. Its purpose would include identifying scam information to be shared by payment stakeholders, developing an engagement plan, recognising gaps in the current landscape, and determining priorities for effective sharing.

The working group also suggests a phased approach that starts with minimal viability functionality so that organisations can share scam-related insights and trend data. Later phases would be focused on providing access to scam receiver account information and accepting scam data provided by participants.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Federal Reserve Board

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?Finextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept