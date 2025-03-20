Google Wallet lets kids make in-store payments

Google Wallet is getting an update that lets kids who have parental consent make contactless in-store payments with their Android devices.

Kids can also use Google Wallet to access supported passes like event tickets, library cards and gift cards.



Google stresses that a child’s payment cards can only be added with parental consent. Parents will receive an email whenever their child makes a transaction and can also track recent purchases, remove cards and turn off access to passes.



The update will be rolled out over the next few weeks in the US, UK, Australia, Spain and Poland.



Apple offers a similar feature called Apple Cash Family, which lets kids with parental consent make purchases and send and receive money in Messages or Wallet.