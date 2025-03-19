/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bakkt sees shares plunge as crypto firm loses major customers

Shares in digital asset player Bakkt tumbled by more than a third on news that the firm has lost two major customers, Bank pf America and Webull.

  0 Be the first to comment

Bakkt sees shares plunge as crypto firm loses major customers

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bank of America, which accounted for 16% of Bakkt's loyalty service revenue in 2023, has decided to not renew it agreement with the crypto firm when the current deal ends next month.

Digital investing platform Webull, which accounted for 74% of Bakkt's crypto services revenue in 2023, is also not renewing its deal when the current one ends in June.

Meanwhile, Bakkt has requested an extension for filing its 2024 annual report with the SEC.

Launched in 2018, Bakkt was owned by Nyse parent Intercontinental Exchange before going public through a $2.1 billion Spac deal in 2021.

Sponsored Webinar – Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic Insights
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of America Bakkt Webull

Channels

/cryptocurrency /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Why Financial Services firms are prioritising application modernisation in 2025Finextra Promoted[Webinar] Why Financial Services firms are prioritising application modernisation in 2025

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept