MUFG uses photons to curb IT outages

NTT DATA and MUFG Bank have successfully tested technology that could prevent future IT outages: migrating live banking systems between data centres up to 100 km apart with less than one second of downtime.

Using the IOWN All-Photonics Network, the test also demonstrated synchronous database replication over distances up to 2,500 km.



The first assessment, comprised a live migration of a virtualized simulated financial system across multiple data centers within a 70 km radius. During the assessment, critical parameters such as data transfer time and system downtime were measured, proving the effectiveness of IOWN APN with service downtime kept at under one second.



Banks typically require planned maintenance windows for this kind of migration, which causes slowdowns or disruptions to service — and can lead to compensation payouts. MUFG believes the technology could enable near-seamless system moves with minimal downtime, potentially even during peak hours.



The second assessment evaluated database synchronization performance using a long-distance optical communication network, simulating distances ranging from 250 to 2,500 km. The assessment focused primarily on database synchronization, revealing substantial reductions in synchronization delays and fluctuations.



Tom Winstanley, CTO and head of new ventures at NTT DATA UK&I, says: “The financial industry is undergoing huge changes in its services and infrastructure. This transformation is driven by the growing global demand for innovative financial solutions that align with social progress. Our work with MUFG and IOWN’s technology makes these advancements possible.”



MUFG has recently been hit by a series of IT outages in December and January of this year with the breakdown in key functions attributed to a suspected Denial-of-Service attack.



In December 2024, the bank was also fined over $1.75 million due to deficiencies in its information management and monitoring systems.