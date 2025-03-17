India's Mswipe enters UK through Cashflows partnership

Indian fintech Mswipe is entering the UK market thanks to an acquiring BIN sponsorship model partnership with Cashflows.

0

Mumbai-based Mswipe provides payment services to a network of 800,000 merchants in India.



It will now tap Cashflows' UK acquiring licence to operate as an acquirer in the UK, managing merchant onboarding, pricing, settlement terms, and processing, all while using its existing proprietary technology.



The acquiring BIN sponsorship model allows Mswipe to focus on merchant acquisition and management, with Cashflows providing the infrastructure for regulatory compliance and efficient financial flow.



"This partnership is a game-changer," says Cashflows CEO Hannah Fitzsimons. "We’re breaking new ground by offering Mswipe the ability to function as an acquirer in the UK without the substantial time, cost and regulatory hurdles typically associated with market entry."



Manish Patel, MD, Mswipe, adds: "Through this strategic partnership, we are committed to leveraging our robust technology platform to create a seamless payment ecosystem that empower businesses in the UK."