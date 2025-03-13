CaixaBank introduces carbon footprint verification service for businesses

Spain's CaixaBank has launched a service that helps its business clients verify their carbon footprint.

The bank has worked with Aeno - Spain's standardisation and certification body for the industrial and service sectors - on the new service.



Firms first need to complete their carbon footprint measurement using CaixaBank's CO2 calculator to identify key sources of direct and indirect Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.



Then, they can verify their GHG Protocol Scope 1 and 2 emissions across sectors, including agriculture, waste management, oil and gas, services and industrial. Scope 3 emissions can also be verified on a voluntary basis, encompassing emissions associated with supply chain activities, travel and waste treatment



The service provides an officially recognised accreditation that can serve as compliance with forthcoming environmental regulations and reporting requirements.