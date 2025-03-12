BaaS platform Synctera raises $15m

Banking-as-a-Service player Synctera has raised $15 million in funding and signed online checkout giant Bolt as a customer.

Synctera is the brainchild of CEO Peter Hazlehurst, former head of Uber Money, head of Google Wallet and CPO at Yodlee, and his co-founders CTO Kris Hansen and head of product, Dominik Weisserth.



Launched in 2020, itss BaaS platform and bank partners help companies of all sizes to build and launch fintech apps and embedded banking products.



Fin Capital and Diagram Ventures co-led the new round, with participation from First & Main, Evolution, and True Equity, bringing Synctera's total funding to $94 million.



Meanwhile, fintech giant Bolt will use Synctera's BaaS technology to start offering financial services to consumers.



In addition, Synctera has agreed to integrate technology from AI-powered financial crime prevention firm Hawk into its core platform.



Says Hazlehurst: "We are very pleased to earn the trust of increasingly larger and more complex customers and partners.



"The ongoing evolution of our business and steadfast support of our investors enable us to continue to drive scalable growth and excellence for our customers and community of banks."