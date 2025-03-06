Grain raises $50m for AI-driven FX optimisation and hedging platform

Startup Grain has raised over $50 million to launch an AI-driven foreign exchange optimisation and hedging platform.

Founded in 2022, the company recently closed a $33 million Series A led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors Aleph, Vessey Ventures, and Hanaco Ventures, following an earlier $18 million seed round.



Grain’s technology optimises FX for cross-border transactions, automatically mitigating currency fluctuation risks while sourcing pricing opportunities to drive higher sales conversions for its customers.



Over 300 billion cross-border transactions occur annually — totaling more than $150 trillion — meaning that FX volatility poses a major risk to international businesses, ultimately impacting their profit margins.



Grain argues that businesses need automated solutions that minimise financial risk and dynamically price currency based on each end user’s unique profile at the point of sale.



Its technology aims to do this, optimising and hedging B2B micro-transactions, seamlessly integrating into sales interfaces. The company’s AI-powered, automated solution enables CFOs and finance teams to incorporate FX risk-adjusted pricing directly into front-end sales platforms.



By analysing end user data, Grain customises pricing strategies to minimise currency risk. Its technology integrates directly into B2B software platforms, marketplaces, and payment providers, streamlining global transactions with minimal friction.



Grain already processes over $1 billion in annual transactions and is expanding into industries including travel, payments, and AP/AR software. With its latest funding, the company plans to accelerate product development and double its workforce, currently at 25 employees, by year’s end.



“Global commerce moves faster than ever, yet FX volatility continues to create barriers for businesses operating across borders,” says Dor Golan, CEO, Grain. “At Grain, we’ve set out to shift the paradigm by turning FX from a challenge into a competitive advantage."