HSBC partners TreviPay on e-commerce trade offering

HSBC is teaming up with B2B payments and invoicing network TreviPay to boost the digital purchasing experiences for businesses by offering flexible payment options and financing at the point of sale.

HSBC will use TreviPay's platform to help corporate customers enable sales and engage with new business buyers through receivables finance, invoice processing and management and risk mitigation.



With e-commerce reshaping B2B trade, the collaboration intends to empower businesses by offering more payment choices by embedding access to trade credit for their buyers in online sales portals, which are backed by the business buyers accessing financing options.



Vivek Ramachandran, head, global trade solutions, HSBC, says: “The way businesses are trading with other businesses is changing and they need innovative e-commerce solutions to stay competitive. By working with TreviPay, we’re giving our customers the tools to offer more payment choices while managing risks and expanding their online reach.”