/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

HSBC partners TreviPay on e-commerce trade offering

HSBC is teaming up with B2B payments and invoicing network TreviPay to boost the digital purchasing experiences for businesses by offering flexible payment options and financing at the point of sale.

  0 Be the first to comment

HSBC partners TreviPay on e-commerce trade offering

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

HSBC will use TreviPay's platform to help corporate customers enable sales and engage with new business buyers through receivables finance, invoice processing and management and risk mitigation.

With e-commerce reshaping B2B trade, the collaboration intends to empower businesses by offering more payment choices by embedding access to trade credit for their buyers in online sales portals, which are backed by the business buyers accessing financing options.

Vivek Ramachandran, head, global trade solutions, HSBC, says: “The way businesses are trading with other businesses is changing and they need innovative e-commerce solutions to stay competitive. By working with TreviPay, we’re giving our customers the tools to offer more payment choices while managing risks and expanding their online reach.”

Sponsored [New Report] Confirmation of Payee progress and APP fraud mitigation: Where are we now?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

HSBC TreviPay

Channels

/payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

e-commerce electronic bill presentment and payment

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud PreventionFinextra Promoted[New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud Prevention

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept