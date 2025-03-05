Former Equifax execs launch KYB platform

Trust2Connect (T2C), a startup founded by former Equifax executives, has unveiled an AI-driven Know Your Business platform to streamline B2B verification, accelerate account openings, and mitigate payment risks.

T2C helps to automate and accelerate business due diligence, verifying and scoring more than 97 million small and private businesses across the United States. It aggregates and analyses data from a network of over 100,000 public and private sources, to get a 360-degree view of each entity.



Founded by former Equifax executives Bill Phelan and Prakash Ranade, T2C takes on the challenge of accurately validating businesses and obtaining a complete, reliable, and up-to-date understanding of a company's profile.



The startup claims that it can accelerate onboarding and reduce business account opening timelines by more than 70%.



Says Phelan: “T2C’s KYB platform provides a rigorously verified, 360-degree perspective of a company’s financial, operational, and reputational standing. We empower businesses to expedite transactions, substantially reduce operational costs, and confidently engage in B2B dealings with enhanced security and trust.”