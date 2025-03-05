/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Former Equifax execs launch KYB platform

Trust2Connect (T2C), a startup founded by former Equifax executives, has unveiled an AI-driven Know Your Business platform to streamline B2B verification, accelerate account openings, and mitigate payment risks.

  0 Be the first to comment

Former Equifax execs launch KYB platform

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

T2C helps to automate and accelerate business due diligence, verifying and scoring more than 97 million small and private businesses across the United States. It aggregates and analyses data from a network of over 100,000 public and private sources, to get a 360-degree view of each entity.

Founded by former Equifax executives Bill Phelan and Prakash Ranade, T2C takes on the challenge of accurately validating businesses and obtaining a complete, reliable, and up-to-date understanding of a company's profile.

The startup claims that it can accelerate onboarding and reduce business account opening timelines by more than 70%.

Says Phelan: “T2C’s KYB platform provides a rigorously verified, 360-degree perspective of a company’s financial, operational, and reputational standing. We empower businesses to expedite transactions, substantially reduce operational costs, and confidently engage in B2B dealings with enhanced security and trust.”

Sponsored [New Report] AI Strategies for Scalable, Secure and Compliant Banking
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Trust2Connect

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wholesale banking /start ups

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Bank Legacy Transformation is Not a New Challenge: Exploring the SolutionsFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Bank Legacy Transformation is Not a New Challenge: Exploring the Solutions

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept