Lithuanian banking platform myTU raises €10 million

Cloud-first digital banking platform myTU has secured a €10 million fund raise to support product expansion, enhance acquiring and lending services, and prepare for a full banking licence from the Bank of Lithuania.

The round, completed by existing shareholders and two new strategic investors, values myTU at over €35 million.

Founded in 2019, myTU currently serves 50,000 retail customers, supporting individual and business accounts, payments-as-a-service, family banking, and a marketplace with loyalty features.

The 25-strong team has previously raised €6 million in funding to build its proprietary core architecture and get the business off the ground.

Raman Korneu, co-founder and CEO of myTU, says: "The fintech landscape is shifting. Funding is harder to secure, and profitability has become the real measure of success. With this investment, we are focused on scaling sustainably and reaching break-even this year. Our technology allows us to serve millions of users with a lean team, and this efficiency is what sets us apart. We are building a banking platform that is not just digital-first, but truly digital-native."

