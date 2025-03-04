/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BofA CEO says bank prepared to launch own stablecoin

Bank of America will look to launch its own dollar-backed stablecoin if US lawmakers make it legal to do so, says CEO Brian Moynihan.

  0 Be the first to comment

BofA CEO says bank prepared to launch own stablecoin

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Asked about a BofA stablecoin, Moynihan told the Economic Club of Washington, DC: “If they make that legal, we will go into that business."

With Donald Trump in the White House, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has committed to passing the Genius Act, a bill focused on stablecoin oversight, within the administration’s first 100 days.

“It’s pretty clear there’s going to be a stablecoin, which is going to be fully dollar-backed... so you’ll have a Bank of America coin and a U.S. Dollar deposit and we’ll be able to move them back and forth because now it hasn’t been legal for us to do it but it’s just like another foreign currency,” says Moynihan.

Sponsored [Report] The US Instant Payments Landscape: Navigating Growth and Challenges
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of America

Channels

/regulation & compliance /cryptocurrency /retail banking /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?Finextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept