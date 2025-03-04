/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ramp valuation hits $13 billion

Finance automation and corporate credit card platform Ramp has hit a $13 billion valuation after investors purchased $150 million in secondaries from employees and early backers.

  0 Be the first to comment

Ramp valuation hits $13 billion

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Stripe, GIC, Avenir Growth, Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Lux Capital, 137 Ventures, and Definition Capital participated in the deal, which sees Ramp's valuation nearly double from the $7 billion price tag it secured in a funding round less than a year ago.

Founded in 2019 as a corporate card, Ramp has evolved into a comprehensive system of operations for finance teams. Last year, it launched procurement, travel and treasury product lines and executed over $55 billion in annualised payment volume for its 30,000+ US business clients.

The company claims to have saved customers $2 billion and 20 million hours through its products.

“We’re obsessed with one goal: giving businesses back their time and money,” says Eric Glyman, CEO, Ramp. “Every product we build, every feature we launch, is focused on eliminating financial waste and busywork so companies can run more profitably."

Ramp plans to accelerate product development in 2025, with a focus on expanding its AI capabilities and launching new product lines. Says Glyman: "AI is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, and we’re ensuring our customers are at the forefront of this transformation."

Sponsored [Report] The US Instant Payments Landscape: Navigating Growth and Challenges
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Ramp

Channels

/artificial intelligence /payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

cards cash management

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud PreventionFinextra Promoted[New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud Prevention

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept