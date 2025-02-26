Avalanche launches Visa crypto card

The Avalanche Foundation has launched a physical and digital credit card that lets users make purchases against the value of their crypto assets anywhere Visa is accepted.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Users can spend Avalanche tokens (Avax), wrapped Avax and the USDT and USDC stablecoins at any in-person or online store that takes Visa.
The Avalanche Foundation is a non-profit focused on supporting the Avalanache blockchain network.
It has partnered blockchain-based card-issuing platform Rain on the card and is targeting users in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America - regions with "strained banking infrastructure".
It argues that its card is particularly useful in these areas because it can make real-world transactions seamless across borders for conversionless spending, providing a secure alternative to incumbents.
“With the Avalanche Card, your cryptocurrency is a tool for empowerment,” says John Wu, president, Ava Labs. “As digital assets garner mainstream adoption, leading with uses that are as familiar as swiping a credit card.”