Avalanche launches Visa crypto card

The Avalanche Foundation has launched a physical and digital credit card that lets users make purchases against the value of their crypto assets anywhere Visa is accepted.

0

Users can spend Avalanche tokens (Avax), wrapped Avax and the USDT and USDC stablecoins at any in-person or online store that takes Visa.



The Avalanche Foundation is a non-profit focused on supporting the Avalanache blockchain network.



It has partnered blockchain-based card-issuing platform Rain on the card and is targeting users in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America - regions with "strained banking infrastructure".



It argues that its card is particularly useful in these areas because it can make real-world transactions seamless across borders for conversionless spending, providing a secure alternative to incumbents.



“With the Avalanche Card, your cryptocurrency is a tool for empowerment,” says John Wu, president, Ava Labs. “As digital assets garner mainstream adoption, leading with uses that are as familiar as swiping a credit card.”

