/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bybit wallet hack sees crooks nab $1.4bn in ETH

Crypto exchange Bybit says hackers have stolen nearly $1.5 billion in Ethereum (ETH) from one of its cold wallets.

  0 Be the first to comment

Bybit wallet hack sees crooks nab $1.4bn in ETH

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

In post on X, Bybit says a "sophisticated attack" enabled crooks to gain control of the affected ETH cold wallet and transfer its holdings to an "unidentified address".

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou has said in a livestream that the hackers stole around 401,346 ETH, worth over $1.4 billion, making this the largest known crypto theft in history.

According to the etherscans website, hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of the ETH has already been liquidated on decentralised exchanges.

On X, Zhou says: "Please rest assured that all other cold wallets are secure. All withdrawals are NORMAL."

He adds: "Bybit is Solvent even if this hack loss is not recovered, all of clients assets are 1 to 1 backed, we can cover the loss."

Sponsored [New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2023-2024
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bybit

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking /security

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Bank Legacy Transformation is Not a New Challenge: Exploring the SolutionsFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Bank Legacy Transformation is Not a New Challenge: Exploring the Solutions

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept