/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Compliance professionals split over value of AI

Growing levels of financial crime and regulatory scrutiny are forcing organisations to step up spending on compliance, but they are less sold on AI as the standalone solution, according to a global survey of risk and compliance officers by LSEG Risk Intelligence.

  0 Be the first to comment

Compliance professionals split over value of AI

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The survey finds that 87% of respondents expect their organisation’s annual budgets for Know Your Customer Enhanced Due Diligence (KYC EDD) to increase over the next 12 months, with an average expected increase of 5.2%.

The average annual EDD spend is currently US$632,026 - rising to over US$900,000 for organisations that turn over more than US$1 billion. The demand for compliance checks has taken its toll, too - with 90% of respondents reporting an increase in requests over the last three years.

However, as compliance teams look to technology to streamline due diligence, the survey finds that opinions are split over the value of AI. The majority, at 58%, believe KYC EDD should be mostly or fully human-driven, compared to 42% who think KYC EDD should be either fully or mostly AI-automated.

Daniel Hartnett, head of enhanced due diligence at LSEG Risk Intelligence, comments: “Our research shows that higher spend and rising volumes of Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) requests are anticipated - and as many organisations struggle with doing more with less, there is a now an urgent need to control costs, while remaining compliant and not compromising the quality of EDD.

“While at first glance, AI appears to be a silver bullet, a more nuanced approach is needed - one that is human-centric in nature. AI undoubtedly offers a range of core benefits in the EDD space, but it must be implemented safely and responsibly, with trusted human oversight throughout. To do otherwise will lead to more risk, not less.”

Sponsored [Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and Beyond
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

London Stock Exchange

Channels

/artificial intelligence /markets

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Bank Legacy Transformation is Not a New Challenge: Exploring the SolutionsFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Bank Legacy Transformation is Not a New Challenge: Exploring the Solutions

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept