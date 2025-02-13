/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Citi and PayPal join $18.5 million round in Finmo

The venture arms of Citi and PayPal have joined with Quona Capital to support an $18.5 million investment round in treasury operating system Finmo.

1 Like 1 1 comment

Citi and PayPal join $18.5 million round in Finmo

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The oversubscribed Series A brings the vendor's total funding to $27 million.

With the new funding, The Singapore-headquartered firm plans to accelerate its product development, invest in AI capabilities, and expand its global reach.

Finmo's software streamlines real-time payment processes, enhances cash flow visibility, manages FX risks, ensures compliance, automates manual tasks, and optimizes financial decision-making, including excess liquidity management. For companies operating in multiple geographies, the platform provides a one-stop shop for treasury management.

"We are thrilled to have the support of esteemed investors such as PayPal Ventures, Quona, and Citi Ventures," says David Hanna, CEO and co-founder of Finmo. "This funding validates our vision of transforming how global businesses manage their treasury function and enables us to scale our platform, enhance our technology further, and expand into new markets."

Hanna has previously held senior roles across companies such as PayPal, Ernst & Young, Zurich, ING Bank, and Banxa. Other members of the leaadership team hail from Citicorp, Rapyd, Nium and Luno.

Sponsored [New Report] AI Strategies for Scalable, Secure and Compliant Banking
1 Like

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

PayPal Citi Finmo

Channels

/wholesale banking

Keywords

cash management transaction banking

Comments: (1)

Rosa Lasanggi

Rosa Lasanggi Financial controller/Director at JRP Out of School youth Foundation Inc

This is a good news😍 looking forward on it👍

[Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open FinanceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open Finance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept