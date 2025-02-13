OneID scoops new funding from ACF Investors

OneID, the UK’s only provider of bank-verified digital identification services, has secured new funding led by ACF Investors.

OneID is one of the leading angel-funded businesses in the world, having raised over £16m from more than 200 UK, Swedish and US Angel Investors. The size of the investment from ACF has not been disclosed.



As the only UK Identity Service with access to bank-verified data, approximately 50 million UK adults are already set up to use OneID for real-time verification. It requires no registration process, does not store any personal data, and removes the need for scanning passports or taking selfies to authenticate identities online.



The funding follows a period of growth and implementation of the company’s technology with a growing customer base, including NatWest and Adobe.



Paula Sussex, CEO of OneID says the firm will use the frsh capital to enhance its product offering, expand its operations into new market sectors and deliver its services to new and existing customers.



“At OneID, our goal is to make the world safer by making digital identity verification more efficient and accessible for businesses and users," she says. "We’ve had a tremendous year in 2024 across several use cases. With our integration with Adobe set to go live with leading high-street banks in the UK, we are proving our ability to solve urgent business problems against the toughest standard-setters."