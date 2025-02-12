Nordnet disables app after customers were logged into wrong accounts

Pan-Nordic investment platform Nordnet temporarily shut down its services for four hours on Tuesday after customers reported being able to access other users accounts.

Several users reported on social media that after logging in, they found themselves in another person’s account, seeing details such as stock portfolios and fund holdings.



The root cause was found to be a malfunctioning software component related to the login process.



Nordnet has since confirmed that a client who gained access to another customer’s account on Tuesday was able to initiate an equities trade.



Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet, says: “Our top priority is the security of our customers and the availability of our platform. We take today’s incident very seriously and fully understand the frustration this has caused. Our focus today has been on identifying and resolving the issue while keeping our customers informed. I sincerely apologize to our customers and want to assure them that we have taken steps to ensure this type of issue does not happen again.”