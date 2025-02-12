Bitpanda gets FCA greenlight for UK expansion

European crypto platform Bitpanda has been granted approval by the Financial Conduct Authority to expand its operations in the UK.

The decision will give British investors access to Bitpanda’s full suite of over 500 cryptocurrencies, alongside staking, savings plans, and crypto indices.



With more an six million users, Bitpanda already holds a MiCAR licence from the German regulator BaFin, PSD2 E-money licence, a MiFID II licence, and registrations as a VASP across multiple markets.



Eric Demuth, CEO, Bitpanda, says: "Being Europe’s leading crypto platform means being in the UK—there was no question about it. This was the last missing piece to truly serve all Europeans. Now, our focus is clear: deliver a product that meets the needs of UK investors."