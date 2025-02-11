/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

ETFbook raises €4m

ETFbook, a data and analytics platform specialising in the ETF market, has closed a €4 million Series A funding round led by BlackFin Capital Partners.

  0 Be the first to comment

ETFbook raises €4m

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Zurich-headquartered ETFbook provides data and analytics platform accessible through a web application and APIs. Since launching in 2020 it has built up a client base of more than 35 institutional clients.

The firm plans to use the funding to attract talent in product development, data science and sales and marketing as it works to expand data coverage and gears up for a US market entry later this year.

Pawel Janus, CEO, ETFbook, says: "This investment will accelerate the execution of our ambitious product roadmap and geographic expansion strategy, enabling ETFbook to better serve the ever-evolving data & analytics needs in the thriving ETF markets, globally."

Sponsored [Webinar] Practical AI in Payments: Moving Beyond Buzzwords to Bottom-Line Impact
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

ETFbook

Channels

/start ups /markets

Comments: (0)

[Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and BeyondFinextra Promoted[Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and Beyond

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept