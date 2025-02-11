ETFbook raises €4m

ETFbook, a data and analytics platform specialising in the ETF market, has closed a €4 million Series A funding round led by BlackFin Capital Partners.

Zurich-headquartered ETFbook provides data and analytics platform accessible through a web application and APIs. Since launching in 2020 it has built up a client base of more than 35 institutional clients.



The firm plans to use the funding to attract talent in product development, data science and sales and marketing as it works to expand data coverage and gears up for a US market entry later this year.



Pawel Janus, CEO, ETFbook, says: "This investment will accelerate the execution of our ambitious product roadmap and geographic expansion strategy, enabling ETFbook to better serve the ever-evolving data & analytics needs in the thriving ETF markets, globally."



