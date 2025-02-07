Paysafe ponders sale - Bloomberg

Publicly-listed online payments firm Paysafe is considering a sale after receiving interest from potential buyers, according to Blomberg.
Editorial
Shares in Paysafe soared by more than 15% on Thursday after Bloomberg reported the London-based firm is exploring its options with the help of financial advisors.
In addition to a sale, a disposal of non-core assets ahead of any transaction is being considered, says Bloomberg, citing sources.
Paysafe went public in late 2020 through a $9 billion merger with Spac Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. However, the firm's market cap has since collapsed and was stuck at around $1.4 billion yesterday.