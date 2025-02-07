/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Paysafe ponders sale - Bloomberg

Publicly-listed online payments firm Paysafe is considering a sale after receiving interest from potential buyers, according to Blomberg.

  0 Be the first to comment

Paysafe ponders sale - Bloomberg

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Shares in Paysafe soared by more than 15% on Thursday after Bloomberg reported the London-based firm is exploring its options with the help of financial advisors.

In addition to a sale, a disposal of non-core assets ahead of any transaction is being considered, says Bloomberg, citing sources.

Paysafe went public in late 2020 through a $9 billion merger with Spac Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. However, the firm's market cap has since collapsed and was stuck at around $1.4 billion yesterday.

Sponsored [New Report] AI Strategies for Scalable, Secure and Compliant Banking
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Paysafe

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

cards e-commerce mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

[New Event Report] AI’s Role in the US Financial Services Sector: Balancing Innovation and CompliancFinextra Promoted[New Event Report] AI’s Role in the US Financial Services Sector: Balancing Innovation and Compliance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept