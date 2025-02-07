BMO joins IBM Quantum Network

Canada's BMO has joined the IBM Quantum Network, gaining access to Big Blue's advanced quantum infrastructure.

BMO is the first Canadian bank to access the IBM Quantum Network as it bids to harness the technology to develop and deploy new approaches to help clients optimise investment portfolio strategies, and uncover deep insights into risk management solutions.



Kristin Milchanowski, chief AI and data officer, BMO, says: "Quantum computing holds transformative potential, and BMO is now positioned as a leader in this space to drive future innovation."



Scott Crowder, VP, IBM quantum adoption and business development, adds: "Financial institutions around the world see the potential of real-world application of quantum computing and are rapidly making the technology a key element of their strategy, today."