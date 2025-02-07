/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BMO joins IBM Quantum Network

Canada's BMO has joined the IBM Quantum Network, gaining access to Big Blue's advanced quantum infrastructure.

  0 Be the first to comment

BMO joins IBM Quantum Network

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BMO is the first Canadian bank to access the IBM Quantum Network as it bids to harness the technology to develop and deploy new approaches to help clients optimise investment portfolio strategies, and uncover deep insights into risk management solutions.

Kristin Milchanowski, chief AI and data officer, BMO, says: "Quantum computing holds transformative potential, and BMO is now positioned as a leader in this space to drive future innovation."

Scott Crowder, VP, IBM quantum adoption and business development, adds: "Financial institutions around the world see the potential of real-world application of quantum computing and are rapidly making the technology a key element of their strategy, today."

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] PREDICT 2025: What the National Payments Vision means for the UK
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

IBM Financial Services Bank of Montreal

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

quantum computing

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Trusted Transactions: The Future of Risk-Based AuthenticationFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Trusted Transactions: The Future of Risk-Based Authentication

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept