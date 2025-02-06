Irish fintech ZeroRisk raises $4 million

ZeroRisk, an Irish provider of compliance and cyber risk management tools for the payment industry, has raised $4 million in a funding round led by Elkstone.

Founded in 2023, ZeroRisk streamlines payment card industry compliance and delivers real-time data insights for acquiring banks, payment service providers, digital sellers, and other financial institutions.



The software allows users to manage all aspects of merchant risk and compliance such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and the NIST Cyber Security Framework. The platform provides real-time analytics and dynamic risk scoring to help organisations identify vulnerabilities and surface cyber risks before they become critical issues.



“ZeroRisk’s platform sets a new standard for merchant risk management at acquiring banks, expanding beyond cybersecurity and compliance to address broader merchant risks and other critical compliance standards” says Gary Nolan, co-founder and CEO of ZeroRisk. “This funding allows us to scale globally and continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers.”



He says the firm will use the new financing to expand its operations globally, particularly in the US market, where it serves a number of Tier 1 acquiring banks. The company is hiring for 40 roles across a variety of functions, including data science, user experience, product, engineering, and sales and marketing