BMO brings embedded finance to business ERP systems

Bank of Montreal has teamed up with embedded banking specialist Fispan to let business clients integrate their online accounts directly into Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting systems.

In a few clicks, BMO Sync enables online banking for business clients to hook up to the likes of QuickBooks Online and Sage Intacct to automate common tasks and access their banking activity in one place.



Users get automated payable workflows, eliminating the need for cumbersome file uploads; improved cash flow management and decision making with near-real time cash position and transaction visibility; and improved reconciliation with bank feeds, which automatically import transactions into the ERP's reconciliation module.



Sean Ellery, head, digital and innovation, BMO Commercial Bank, says: "Embedding our banking services within our clients' systems helps them save time, reduce errors, and focus on what's most important to them - growing their businesses."