Worldpay to buy fraud prevention platform Ravelin

Payments giant Worldpay has struck a deal to buy AI-native enterprise fraud prevention platform Ravelin. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, London-based Ravelin builds fraud prediction and prevention technology for e-commerce merchants. The firm helps clients identify payment fraud, account takeover, return and refund abuse, promotion and voucher abuse, and marketplace fraud.

Worldpay says Ravelin’s cloud-based AI platform will boost its portfolio of value-added solutions and help its customers improve authorisation rates.

Charles Drucker, CEO, Worldpay, says: "In today’s online world, equipping merchants with next-generation AI-powered fraud prevention products is vital, and we believe Ravelin’s technology and expertise will significantly enhance Worldpay’s overall value proposition to the marketplace."

A definitive agreement has been struck for the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter.

