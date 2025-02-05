Worldpay to buy fraud prevention platform Ravelin

Payments giant Worldpay has struck a deal to buy AI-native enterprise fraud prevention platform Ravelin. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 2015, London-based Ravelin builds fraud prediction and prevention technology for e-commerce merchants. The firm helps clients identify payment fraud, account takeover, return and refund abuse, promotion and voucher abuse, and marketplace fraud.
Worldpay says Ravelin’s cloud-based AI platform will boost its portfolio of value-added solutions and help its customers improve authorisation rates.
Charles Drucker, CEO, Worldpay, says: "In today’s online world, equipping merchants with next-generation AI-powered fraud prevention products is vital, and we believe Ravelin’s technology and expertise will significantly enhance Worldpay’s overall value proposition to the marketplace."
A definitive agreement has been struck for the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter.