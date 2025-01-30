AI chatbot developer Zaion raises €11 million

Zaion, a French provider of conversational AI for banking chatbots, has secured an €11 million fundraising round led by 115K, La Banque Postale's venture capital fund.

La Banque Postale is a long-term customer of Zaion, whose technology underpins its personal assistant, Lucy. The chatbot handles over two million calls annually with a customer satisfaction rate of 86%, increasing customer service accessibility by seven to nine percentage points.



Across its full client ecosystem, Zaion's voice AI agents successfully managed 25 million calls, achieving a natural language comprehension rate of over 90%.



The company intends to use the new funding to expand deeper into Europe, beginning with Spain.



Stéphane Fontana, CEO of Zaion, comments: “Our growth, now bolstered by the support of 115K, highlights our ability to deploy trusted, consistent, and responsible AI at scale, all while ensuring full compliance with the most rigorous European regulations. Keeping the human element at the centre of our approach and simplifying the daily lives of customer advisers is embedded in our DNA.”