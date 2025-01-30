Irish fintech Swoop secures $6 million to grow US business

Irish fintech Swoop has secured a $6 million investment from Sandbox Industries to fund its expansion in the US market.

Swoop is a global funding and savings platform that connects SMEs with loans, grants, equity funding and savings opportunities, and operates in the UK, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, Canada and the US.



Swoop CEO, Andrea Reynolds, says: "We’re proud to welcome Sandbox Industries as a strategic investor. Their expertise in insurance and financial services will be instrumental in fuelling our US expansion, helping us bridge the $1.2 trillion SME financing gap and deliver innovative funding and insurance solutions to small businesses."



Founded in 2017, Swoop bills itself as a one-stop shop for small and medium-sized businesses to find the best and most cost-effective source of funding across loans, equity and grants. It has recently expanded partnerships with big US SME-servicing companies such as JustWorks, Flippa, and Sage in anctipation of deeper market penetration.



"This marks a pivotal moment for Swoop," says Reynolds. "It’s not just about scaling further but about strategically expanding into the US market with an investor partner that brings unmatched industry expertise and connections.”