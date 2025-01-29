HSBC signs multi-year OTC derivatives servicing deal with Delta Capita

Delta Capita has been selected by HSBC to deliver OTC derivatives confirmation and settlement services globally under a multi-year agreement.

Under the agreement HSBC wil deploy Delta capita's Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model, a managed service supporting the core post-trade processing of OTC derivatives.



Karen Everingham, head of markets and securities services operations at HSBC comments: ‍“The agreement we have established with Delta Capita opens up new opportunities for us to enhance our derivative post-trade aervices for our valued clients.” ‍



The deal follows Delta Capita’s acquisition of LSEG’s CLM technology, Citi’s selection of Delta Capita to scale and commercialise its QMA software, and the creation of MACH, a capital markets blockchain software chosen by Montis in 2023 as its platform of choice.



The vendor says it has further expanded its operational footprint by establishing strategic hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Pune, to deliver 24/7 support for its global client base.



Joe Channer, CEO of Delta Capita, states: "We are delighted to have been appointed by HSBC to provide operational services. This collaboration reflects our expertise in delivering cost-efficient, scalable post-trade solutions and reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation in financial services."