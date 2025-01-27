Visa and DealMe team on cross-border instalment payments

Visa has joined forces with fintech DealMe to let Vietnamese shoppers visiting South Korean pay for purchases using card instalment payments.

Cardholders with locally issued Visa credit cards in Vietnam will soon have access to real-time instalment offers at top merchants in South Korea.



Visa data indicates that 75% of Vietnamese consumers plan to travel for leisure next year, with South Korea being the top destination - 18% planning to travel there.



When paying at participating merchants, such as duty-free shops and department stores, Vietnamese shoppers will have their cards checked for eligibility for the cross-border instalment service.



DealMe says it is piloting the service in South Korea but plans to expand it to other markets, including the United States, Australia, Japan, and Singapore.



Kim Tae Hong, SVP, DealMe, says: “We are delighted to partner with Visa to enable card instalment payment on cross-border transaction. This gives consumers an additional payment option when traveling overseas.”