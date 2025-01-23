Sweden's Open Payments raises €3 million

Swedish B2B open banking platform, Open Payments, has raised €3 million in a funding round led by Alfvén & Didrikson, with participation from Industrifonden and other existing investors.

1

Open Payments was founded and is led by fintech veteran Louise Brandt, who has a background as a senior leader at Swedish fintech iZettle, that was acquired by PayPal in 2018.



“We developed Open Payments to simplify banking integrations by aggregating multiple bank APIs into one single API,” says Brandt. “This approach enables businesses to innovate and improve their financial operations in ways that weren’t possible before.”



The platform uniquely combines open banking API connections with ISO-based payment integrations, enabling companies to unify and manage domestic and cross-border payments, account reconciliation, and cash management.



Recent product launches include cross-border payment capabilities offering lower exchange rates, real-time access to rates for streamlined bookkeeping, and same-day settlements embedded directly in ERP systems..



Customers including Monitor ERP, Treasury Systems, Juni Technologies, Bjorn Lunden, and Speedledger.



“Our ability to combine Open Banking and ISO integrations in one API is what sets us apart,” says Brandt. “We empower our customers to cut through complexity, save time, and focus on what matters most. With this new funding, we’re excited to accelerate innovation and continue shaping the future of B2B payments.”



The new cash brings the company's total funding to €11.5 million and leaves Alfvén & Didrikson, together with Industrifonden, as largest shareholders in the company. Other existing owners include Sony Financial Ventures, Global Brain, Luminar Ventures and Brightly Ventures.