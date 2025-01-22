/wholesale banking

Digital finance platform Tapline raises funds

Tapline, a digital finance platform allowing SaaS and subscription companies to trade their future revenues for upfront and non-dilutive cash, has raised a €20 million pre-Series A round comprising both equity and debt.

Funding includes equity led by Karim Beshara, GP of A15 Venture Capital and Managing Partner of Accelero Capital, Antler, and a bespoke debt facility from WinYield.

Following a similar business model to US player Capchase, Berlin-based Tapline uses AI-driven credit technology, to offer B2B SaaS and subscription-based firms non-dilutive flexible funding.

Already operating in Germany, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and Poland, Tapline is planning to expand across Europe, looking to offer firms an alternative to venture funding.

“With this new funding, we are set to address the liquidity gaps faced by SaaS and subscription businesses in today’s economic landscape. Our approach combines scalability with enhanced analytics and larger ticket sizes, empowering our clients to achieve sustainable growth,” says Dean Hastie, CEO, Tapline.

