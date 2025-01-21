MyPOS acquires French cash register company Toporder

London-based fintech myPOS has made its first acquisition, snappping up French cash register company Toporder.

2

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The acquisition enables myPOS to expand its footprint in the French retail, food and beverage sectors by providing integrated payment and cash register systems designed to streamline operations and improve efficiency .

With over 500 employees, myPOS provides a suite of payments, accounts and card solutions for small merchants and sole traders.



“France is one of our most dynamic markets, and this acquisition will help us expand the business of our clients by offering top-tier technology,” says myPOS CEO Mario Shiliashki. “We’re excited to welcome Toporder to the myPOS group and together deliver solutions that save time and money, enabling merchants to focus on what matters most - growing their business.”



Founded in 2019 in Lyon, Toporder provides a cash register system, integrating business tools such as inventory management, accounting, statistical analysis and customer database management for more than 700 clients across France.



The acquisition of Toporder comes a year after myPOS itself was acquired by Advent International. The company currently serves around 170,000 merchants in Europe across multiple sectors, including food and beverages, professional services, retail and transportation.