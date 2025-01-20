/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Trump meme coin crashes as wife Melania joins the fray

Incoming US president Donald Trump briefly saw the capitalisation of his newly-minted meme coin $Trump more than halve upon the release of a similar crypto token by his wife Melania.

  1 Be the first to comment

Trump meme coin crashes as wife Melania joins the fray

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The price of Trump's token had more than tripled to more than $70 (£57), giving it a total value of over $14bn shortly after its launch on Friday.

Shortly after the launch of $Melania, the price of $Trump fell by more than 50%, from $75 to $30, before staging a subsequent recovery to about $64. The market capitalisation of $Melania reached as high as $13bn.



Both tokens have broken into the top 20 of all cryptocurrencies, leading to a sales frenzy as traders sold their holdings in other meme coins to pile into the Trump market.

Market analysts have been astonished by Trump's galvanzing efffect on the cryptocurrency market, which has pushed bitcoin prices to a new high of $108,943, ahead of his inauguration as president.

In a move that will further roil themarket, Trump  is set to release an executive order designating cryptocurrency a national priority. The executive order could include a directive for all government agencies to review crypto policies and put a pause on any litigation involving crypto.

Sponsored [Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open Finance
 

Share

 
1
 
 
2

Related Company

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of Faster Payments in the USFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of Faster Payments in the US

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept