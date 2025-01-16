Revenue management startup Hyperline raises $10m

French revenue management startup Hyperline has raised $10 million in a seed extension round led by Index Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by former engineers at spend management platform Spendesk, Hyperline is bidding to tackle the disconnect between what modern SMEs with hybrid revenue models need from their billing providers and what's actually available.



The startup says its platform enables finance teams at software businesses of all sizes to streamline and automate their revenue management processes in one single place, and create diverse, iterative pricing and billing plans to satisfy customers’ demands.



The firm received its first tranche of seed investment ($4.4m), in June 2023. In the 18 months since, its client base has expanded by more than 20 times, to more than 150 small and medium-sized software and technology businesses.



Lucas Bédout, CEO, Hyperline, says: “The market is crying out for a new kind of monetization platform. Our team and product are in place and the feedback from customers is beyond expectations, so we’re excited to scale our distribution engine and extend our reach beyond the early adopters.



"Demand for a more flexible, automated revenue management solution is growing fast - especially as people realize the gains of our platform within just a few weeks.”