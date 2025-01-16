Fintechs urged to embrace accessibility

As the June 2025 deadline for the European Accessibility Act approaches, design agency Nexer Digital has launched a new campaign, 'I Matter Too', to raise awareness about the importance of inclusive online experiences in the fintech sector.

0

The new legislation will require businesses across the EU to ensure that their websites, apps, ATMs, card readers, and other digital interfaces are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.



The Nexer campaign aims to encourage fintechs to act now and embrace digital accessibility as a core part of their strategy, not just to meet legal requirements but to go beyond compliance and deliver true inclusivity.



'I Matter Too' sheds light on the barriers faced by people with disabilities in accessing digital services, apps, and platforms, tools that have become essential to daily life. A campaign video, central to the initiative, highlights real stories from individuals who have struggled with inaccessible technologies and services.







Hilary Stephenson, managing director at Nexer Digital, says: "The European Accessibility Act is an important step in ensuring equality, but compliance alone isn’t enough. Through the ‘I Matter Too’ campaign, we’re calling on businesses to take this as an opportunity to go beyond the minimum requirements.”