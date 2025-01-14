/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

JP Morgan unveils biometric payment terminals

JP Morgan has unveiled two proprietary biometric-enabled in-store payment terminals that will be offered to retailers later this year.

  2 1 comment

JP Morgan unveils biometric payment terminals

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Global biometric payments are expected to reach $5.8 trillion and three billion users by 2026, according to Goode Intelligence.

JPMorgan Payments has been carrying out pilots for over a year as it prepares to bring the technology to its huge merchant client base.

Now, the Wall Street giant has unveiled the JP Morgan Paypad, a payment tablet, and JP Morgan Pinpad, a payment pin pad.

The machines will enable merchants to securely accept a wide range of payment methods, including chip, contactless, swipe, QR code and, thanks to facial recognition and infrared palm vein cameras, biometric authentication.

The Paypad and Pinpad are slated for release in the US in the second half of 2025, with plans for an international rollout to follow.

Sponsored [Webinar] Practical AI in Payments: Moving Beyond Buzzwords to Bottom-Line Impact
 

Share

 
2
 
 
 

Related Company

JPMorgan Chase

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

biometrics eftpos

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member 

Hmmm - I already have Biometric payment authentication - have had it for years..... May be useful in the USA - not sure about internationally....  Be good to know what problem this is solving? 

If it IS fraud reduction thats a good thing, its taken the USA a few decades to wake up to the size of its card fraud problem.  

[Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open FinanceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open Finance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept