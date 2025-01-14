Intelligent Lending acquires TotallyMoney

Manchester-based Intelligent Lending has acquired credit scoring and personal finance app TotallyMoney.

The acquisition means the group will grow to 250 staff based in Manchester, London, Cyprus, and Italy, with a growing customer base of more than seven million.



TotallyMoney will join Intelligent Lending’s credit scoring business CredAbility and financial technology arm Ocean, which offers credit cards and finacial comparison services for loans, mortgages and motor finance.



The acquisition comes ahead of international expansion plans, which the firm says will commence this year, with several countries having already been identified as growth opportunities.



Simon Kay, chair of Intelligent Lending comments: “We've been super-impressed with the dedication of the team in developing cutting-edge technology that will complement the work we’re doing at CredAbility and Ocean. TotallyMoney’s mission is closely aligned with ours, and we look forward to helping even more people improve their financial wellbeing.”



Financial terms were not disclosed.