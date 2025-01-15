Tap on phone startup Klearly raises €6 million seed round

Dutch in-person payment startup Klearly has raised a €6 million seed round to expand into new European markets.
Editorial
The preferred partner for all major taxi companies in the Netherlands, Klearly replaces bank-supplied hardware with technology that enables businesses to accept payments on their phones.
In two years, Klearly has onboarded 4,000 merchants, and achieved 500% growth in payment volume in 2024.
The firm was also selected by Apple as the first fintech startup globally to launch Tap to Pay on iPhone.
Sam Koekoek, CEO, says: “We empower SaaS partners to integrate payments seamlessly into their platforms, enabling them to deliver superior solutions to their merchants. By leveraging existing hardware and streamlining pricing, we make in-person payments simple, accessible, and transparent.”
The funding round - which follows a pre-seed raise of €2.1 million in May 2023 - was led by Global PayTech Ventures, founded by Javier Perez, former President of Mastercard Europe, alongside Antler Elevate and Shapers. Additional investors include high-profile angels, such as the former CEO of Mollie and the former COO of Adyen.
Martell Hardenberg, partner at Antler Elevate, comments: "With 40% of POS systems in Europe still disconnected and €7.9 trillion in annual POS volumes, the market is primed for disruption with integrated solutions. There is a clear path for a new billion-dollar player to emerge. Klearly’s innovative technology and customer-focused approach position it perfectly to lead this transformation."