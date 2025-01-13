Swiss fintech startup nsave secures $18 million Series A

Swiss fintech startup nsave has raised $18 million in a Series A investment round led by TQ Ventures, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, ACE Ventures, and Proton Foundation.

Founded in 2022, nsave offers international foreign currency accounts in euros, US dollars, or sterling for individuals from countries facing economic instability or high inflation.



Its customers include young professionals who move abroad and face exclusionary compliance processes due to their country of birth, alongside people from high inflation economies, who fear their life savings will be wiped out.



The new financing coincides with the launch of an investment product, providing access to US equities and ETFs and soon funds managed by some of the world's largest asset managers.



Nsave CEO Amer Baroudi says: "Our vision is to go beyond just protecting everyday people's wealth by enabling safe and compliant accounts abroad, but to enable them to grow it, too."



"For some of our customers, this is the first time they can access trusted investment services securely. We believe your passport shouldn't determine your path to prosperity. Our compliance-by-design approach enables us to offer services safely to many more people."m."