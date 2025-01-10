/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Thieves attach boat-lifting straps to car to rip out cash machines

Haevy-duty strap used to lift boats out of water have been linked to a series of cash machine raids in Worcestershire.

  0 Be the first to comment

Thieves attach boat-lifting straps to car to rip out cash machines

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

West Mercia police say a raid on Boxing Day in Evesham involved the use of boat lifting straps attached to a car to rip the cash machine from the walls. A similar incident in Gloucestershire is also being linked to the use of boat straps.

Police are appealing to boat owners to securely lock their kit away and remain vigilant of any suspicious activity near their vessel or at boat yards.

Sponsored [Upcoming Webinar] Next Gen Payment Processing: How banks can embrace the future
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/retail banking /security

Keywords

automated teller machines and network services

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Operational Resilience in the age of DORAFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Operational Resilience in the age of DORA

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept