Latin American payments platform dLocal wins UK licence

Latin American cross-border payments platform dLocal is expanding in the UK after securing an authorised payment institution licence from the FCA.

0

The licence enables Uruguay-based dLocal to offer a comprehensive suite of regulated payment solutions to UK-based merchants, including seamless pay-ins and payouts, cross-border transactions, and fraud controls.



The firm specialises in connecting global merchants to emerging markets, enabling clients to accept payments, send payouts and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.



The firm can now offer UK merchants the opportunity to expand their international reach via its 900 alternative payment methods tailored to consumer preferences in emerging markets.



“Our new Authorised Payment Institution licence goes beyond regulatory compliance—it enables us to empower UK-based merchants with access to the vast opportunities in high-growth markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America,” says John O’Brien, chief revenue officer and MD UK, dLocal.



The company has also been picked to join the International Chamber of Commerce UK's flagship Trade for Prosperity programme, supporting British businesses to expand into new markets.



Reuters recently reported that publicly-listed dLocal called in Morgan Stanley to explore its options, including a sale. However, CEO Pedro Arnt tells CNBC that "while there would be a fiduciary duty to shareholders to entertain takeovers," for now "the company is not for sale".